        <
        >

          White Sox, veteran reliever Bryan Shaw agree on minor-league deal

          • Associated Press
          Feb 17, 2024, 04:37 PM

          GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a minor league contract with reliever Bryan Shaw that includes an invitation to big league camp for spring training.

          The team announced the deal on Saturday.

          The 36-year-old Shaw also pitched for Chicago last season. The right-hander had no record, four saves and a 4.14 ERA in 38 appearances.

          Shaw made his big league debut with Arizona in 2011. He is 43-45 with a 3.93 ERA in 791 career games, also playing for Cleveland, Colorado and Seattle.