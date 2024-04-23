Open Extended Reactions

The Washington Nationals placed left-hander Robert Garcia on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, making him the second player on the club to go to the IL with influenza.

To take Garcia's spot on the roster, in advance of the opener of a home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Nationals purchased the contract of right-hander Jacob Barnes. Garcia's move is retroactive to Sunday.

Last Monday, the Nationals placed catcher Keibert Ruiz on the IL with the flu -- retroactive to April 12 -- in advance of a road series against the Dodgers, which prevented him from playing against his former team. The Washington Post reported Ruiz lost between 18 and 20 pounds during his illness.

Garcia, 27, is 0-1 with a 6.48 ERA in 11 relief appearances this season. He is 2-3 with a 4.24 ERA over 36 relief appearances in two seasons with the Miami Marlins and Nationals.

Barnes, 34, is in the major leagues for the first time this season, his first in Washington. In eight major league seasons for eight different clubs, he is 8-17 with a 4.76 ERA in 265 appearances (one start). He had a 5.93 ERA and an 0-1 record in 13 appearances with the St. Louis Cardinals last season.

With Triple-A Rochester this season, he has appeared in seven games, striking out 10 in eight innings of scoreless relief. He has recorded two saves.

To open a spot on the 40-man roster for Barnes, utility man Jake Alu was designated for assignment.