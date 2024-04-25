Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Royals right-hander Alec Marsh was hit on his throwing arm by a line drive, forcing him to leave in the fifth inning of Wednesday night's 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Marsh (3-0) pitched four scoreless innings before Addison Barger hit a 91 mph fastball back up the middle leading off the fifth. After being struck, Marsh picked up the ball and threw to first to retire Barger. The Royals said Marsh had a forearm contusion.

"We feel like we got pretty lucky," manager Matt Quatraro said. "It got him in like just above the elbow, on the forearm, but squaring him up. I mean, you could see (the laces) pretty good.

"He was saying, 'Oh, it's coming back. It's coming back.' We've got to use our heads there a little bit."

Angel Zerpa took over for Marsh on the mound.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.