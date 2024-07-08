Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- Chris Sale was scratched from his scheduled start Monday night for the Atlanta Braves, who pushed him back a day to Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Atlanta called up right-hander Bryce Elder to start Monday's game at Arizona. Elder was an All-Star last year but has spent a big chunk of this season in Triple-A.

Elder pitched five scoreless innings before running into trouble in the sixth. He gave up three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one.

Sean Murphy hit a tying homer with two outs in the ninth inning and Marcell Ozuna drove in the decisive run with a sacrifice fly in the 11th as the Braves rallied past the Diamondbacks 5-4 for their third straight victory.

Sale, in his first season with the Braves, was selected Sunday to the NL All-Star team, bouncing back from several injury-filled seasons. The 35-year-old left-hander is 11-3 with a 2.71 ERA.

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said the recalling of Elder is tied to keeping the teams' starters fresh entering the upcoming All-Star break.

"We decided to bring Bryce in, give all those guys an extra day leading into the break," Snitker said.

Sale, an eight-time All-Star, is now scheduled to start Tuesday against Arizona ace Zac Gallen and will also pitch Sunday against the San Diego Padres. The second outing rules him out of a possible starting assignment for the National League in the All-Star Game on July 16.

"He's going to come back on regular rest Sunday," Snitker said. "It's just how these things land and the guys we have involved. ... It's easy to put somebody in, but things have to be able to work right."

Sale (11-3, 2.71 ERA) is tied for the major league lead in victories and ranks sixth in strikeouts (127) and eighth in ERA.

Atlanta also called up veteran outfielder Eddie Rosario, who recently signed with the club after being released by the Washington Nationals. To make room on the roster for Elder and Rosario, the Braves sent left-hander Dylan Lee and utilityman Luke Williams to Triple-A Gwinnett.

"We know what Eddie's done here," Snitker said of Rosario. "He's got good memories here, he's been successful here, so hopefully this is something maybe that he uses as a good second chance for him this year."

The Associated Press and Field Level Media contributed to this report.