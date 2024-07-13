Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Drew Smith underwent Tommy John surgery with an internal brace procedure Friday, likely knocking the New York Mets reliever out of action until 2026.

Smith, who is slated to hit free agency after this season, last pitched June 23, when he exited after getting two outs in the ninth inning of a 5-2 win over the Chicago Cubs. He had trouble getting loose after being pressed into action and warming up on the field after closer Edwin Diaz was ejected for having an illegal substance on his hand.

An MRI revealed what Smith called "some pretty significant damage." Smith, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019, hoped he could have the UCL repaired via an internal brace, which likely would have allowed him to return next season. But the full Tommy John surgery carries with it a 12-to-18 month recovery.

"You hate to see it because obviously it's going to take a full year for him to get back, so he'll miss the whole year next year," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said prior to Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies. "But he's still young. He'll get back on the field, he'll get back on track and he's got a lot of innings left in him. So we'll pray for him for a quick recovery and we will support him."

Smith was 1-1 with two saves and a 3.06 ERA this season and is 12-13 with a 3.48 ERA and five saves in 191 career games, all with the Mets. He was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Lucas Duda on July 27, 2017, and debuted on June 23, 2018, making him the second-longest tenured player on the team behind left fielder Brandon Nimmo.