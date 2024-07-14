Reds prospect Cam Collier drives in the first run of the Futures Game with a homer as the National League defeats the American League. (0:44)

Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Cam Collier and Emiliano Teodo represent two extremes on the player acquisition spectrum. The Cincinnati Reds drafted Collier, a third baseman and son of a former big leaguer, out of junior college in the first round (18th overall) of the 2022 draft and gave him a $5 million bonus. The Texas Rangers signed a 19-year-old Teodo, ancient by Dominican amateur standards, for $10,000 in 2020.

On Saturday, both prospects starred for their respective teams on the biggest stage of their young careers at the Futures Game.

Collier, the National League's starting third baseman, was named the Larry Doby Award winner, given to the game's MVP, after blasting a solo home run to open the scoring in the NL's 6-1 win at Globe Life Field.

Teodo, meanwhile, started the game for the American League in what he hopes is his future home ballpark and became the first pitcher to ever throw two perfect innings in Futures Game history. The standout performance required just 14 pitches, 12 for strikes. It featured a 99 mph sinker and five whiffs.

It was a glimpse into Teodo's dazzling potential during a season in which he has produced a 1.71 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 64⅓ innings over 14 starts for Double-A Frisco this season.

"I don't think about [my bonus] because the bonus doesn't make the player," Teodo, 23, said in Spanish. "We're all equal. Batters, as well as pitchers. Nobody is perfect. We're here to do our jobs."

Collier, 19, is the second Reds player to be named the Futures Game MVP after Taylor Trammell claimed the honor in 2018. The son of Lou Collier, who played for five major league teams across eight seasons, the younger Collier smashed a fastball from Los Angeles Angels prospect Caden Dana into the AL bullpen in right-center field to give the NL a 1-0 lead in the third inning.

The NL stayed in front for the remainder of the seven-inning contest, scoring three runs in the fourth inning, one in the sixth and another in the seventh.

Atlanta Braves catching prospect Drake Baldwin hit the game's other home run, a solo shot the other way to left-center field in the sixth inning.

Kyle Teel, another catching prospect, was the only player on either side with multiple hits. A first-round pick of the Boston Red Sox last year, Teel doubled in both of his plate appearances.

New York Mets prospect Brandon Sprout tossed a scoreless third inning for the NL. The right-hander threw eight of his 12 pitches 98 mph or harder, maxing out at 99.2 mph.

New York Yankees prospect Spencer Jones started in right field and went 0-for-1 with a walk and stolen base.

Saturday's contest marked the 25th Futures Game in history, and the first followed by a skills showcase. Collier was one of eight Futures Game players -- four from each league -- to also participate in the competition, which featured three challenges: "Hit it Here," "Call Your Spot" and "Swing for the Fences."