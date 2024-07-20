Blue Jays' Bo Bichette leaves the game against the Tigers in the sixth inning with an apparent injury. (0:27)

Open Extended Reactions

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette left the team's 5-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers after six innings Friday night because of a strained right calf.

The two-time All-Star and two-time American League hits leader lined out to right field to end the sixth and was injured running to first base, hopping down the line in pain. Leo Jimenez replaced Bichette at shortstop in the top of the seventh.

Bichette will get an MRI on Saturday, manager John Schneider said, adding that "it sucks for him and for us."

Bichette returned from the injured list June 24 after missing nine games because of a sore right calf. He left a July 10 game at San Francisco because of calf soreness and sat out the final four games before the All-Star break.

He went 1-for-3 on Friday, ending Jack Flaherty's no-hit bid with a one-out single in the fifth. He is batting .223 with four home runs and 30 RBIs.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.