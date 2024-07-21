Open Extended Reactions

The Oakland Athletics placed shortstop Jacob Wilson on the 10-day injured list Sunday after the organization's top prospect suffered a left hamstring strain in his major league debut Friday.

In a corresponding move, the Athletics activated infielder Abraham Toro from the 10-day IL after his recovery from a right hamstring strain.

Wilson singled in his first at-bat against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning of Friday's game, but he began limping badly as he approached home plate as he scored on Lawrence Butler's triple.