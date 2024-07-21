Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies is shaken up after his glove hand collides with a baserunner while trying to field a throw. (0:35)

Open Extended Reactions

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies is headed to the injured list after leaving Atlanta's 6-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday in the ninth inning with a left wrist injury, manager Brian Snitker said in his postgame media availability.

After the news conference, the team announced on social media that the veteran underwent X-rays that revealed a fracture. He is expected to miss about eight weeks.

"It's not good," Snitker said.

The Braves' Ozzie Albies reacts after suffering a left wrist injury in the ninth inning Sunday. Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The infielder was trying to field a throw at second on a stolen-base attempt and bent his glove hand back when he collided with Cardinals outfielder Michael Siani.

Albies, a three-time All-Star, is hitting .255 with eight home runs and 46 RBIs this season batting almost exclusively from the No. 2 spot in the order.

His injury came hours after the Braves placed All-Star left-hander Max Fried on the 15-day IL with forearm neuritis, a nerve inflammation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.