Open Extended Reactions

The Atlanta Braves placed All-Star left-hander Max Fried on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to left forearm neuritis.

The move is retroactive to Thursday, two days after Fried tossed one scoreless inning for the National League in the All-Star Game.

Fried, 30, is 7-5 with a 3.08 ERA in 18 starts this season for Atlanta.

A two-time All-Star, Fried is 69-31 with a 3.04 ERA in 157 career appearances (140 starts) with the Braves.

Also on Sunday, Atlanta recalled left-hander Dylan Dodd from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Dodd, 26, went 2-2 with a 7.60 ERA in seven starts last season with the Braves.

He is 2-7 with a 4.99 ERA in 17 appearances (15 starts) this season with the Stripers.