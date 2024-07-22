Open Extended Reactions

James Paxton, a veteran starting pitcher who has brought stability to a needy Los Angeles Dodgers rotation this season, was designated for assignment Monday, sources told ESPN.

It's a rather surprising move for the Dodgers, who have a long list of starting pitchers on the injured list and have relied on Paxton to lead an inexperienced rotation. But the Dodgers will activate Tyler Glasnow on Wednesday and Clayton Kershaw on Thursday. Walker Buehler (on the injured list because of hip inflammation but mostly working through mechanical issues) and Bobby Miller (also trying to iron out his mechanics in the minor leagues) are not considered far behind.

Paxton's departure from the 40-man roster, which is currently full, creates room for River Ryan, who is expected to start Monday's series opener against the San Francisco Giants, a source familiar with the team's thinking said. The Dodgers will have to clear another 40-man spot for Kershaw to start Thursday's game.

Paxton, 35, signed a one-year, $7 million contract over the offseason and has been everything the Dodgers could have hoped for. After limiting the Boston Red Sox to three runs in five-plus innings Sunday, Paxton improved to 8-2 with a 4.43 ERA in 89⅓ innings in 2024. He has been one of just two Dodgers -- along with Gavin Stone -- to not miss a turn through the rotation.

Paxton's underlying metrics are not favorable; he has walked a National League-leading 48 batters while striking out just 64, and he ranks within the bottom 20% of the sport in expected ERA, chase percentage and hard-hit rate, among other metrics. But given the overall need for starting pitching throughout the league and the short list of teams expected to trade away players before the July 30 trade deadline, the expectation is that the Dodgers will be able to find a trade partner for Paxton in the coming days. They'll have 10 days to do so after which Paxton would be released.

