CHICAGO -- Milwaukee Brewers All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich left Tuesday night's game against the Cubs with what the club called back tightness.

Yelich, the designated hitter, was replaced in the sixth inning after going 0-1 with a pair of walks. The Brewers defeated the Cubs 1-0.

"Concerning," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said, when asked about the injury. When asked further if this could result in an injured-list designation, he said, "it could be."

The 2018 National League MVP earned his third All-Star selection this season and began the night with a league best .316 batting average.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.