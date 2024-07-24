Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- New York Mets right-hander Christian Scott will not require Tommy John surgery after an MRI on Monday revealed an ulnar collateral ligament sprain and inflammation in his right elbow.

The development qualifies as good news for the Mets. The procedure would've ended Scott's season and cost him most of the 2025 campaign. Instead, the Mets are hopeful the rookie can pitch again this season.

The plan, according to manager Carlos Mendoza, is to shut Scott down for two weeks before ramping him back up with an eye on returning in 2024.

"We got to wait the next two weeks and then see how he progresses when he starts building back up," Mendoza said. "But, from what I was told, talking to the trainers and even with Scotty, we feel pretty good with him being back here."

Scott, 25, also dealt with a similar elbow ailment in Double-A this past August when he missed three weeks before making two starts to test the elbow to finish the season. He said he didn't feel any unusual discomfort again until after his four-inning outing against the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

The Mets, understanding Scott's precarious situation, have been conservative with his usage this season. Scott has logged 89⅔ innings over 18 starts between the majors and Triple-A. He made his major league debut May 4 and made five starts before he was demoted to Triple-A at the end of the month despite showing promise with a 3.90 ERA across 27⅔ innings because the Mets wanted to better control his workload.

He returned to the majors at the beginning of July, making four starts before the elbow pain discomfort again surfaced in Miami.

Mendoza said it's "hard to tell" whether Scott's elbow pain will continue emerging. Scott said he doesn't know "for sure."

"I didn't have any problems with it after, and then this year it happened again at the same time," Scott said. "It's obviously frustrating. I want to be able to come out and help this team and win a World Series and I can't do that throwing 80 innings and being shut down in August.

"But at the same time, I want to be able to go out and compete at a high level for the postseason and I know I can do that to the best of my ability."

Mendoza said the Mets will continue with their plans for a six-man rotation when Kodai Senga makes his season debut Friday against the Atlanta Braves. For now, however, the club doesn't have a starter scheduled for Saturday in Scott's spot.

Jose Butto is an obvious candidate to file the hole, but his availability for the start Saturday will depend on whether the Mets need him out of the bullpen over the next three days. The right-hander made seven starts for the Mets earlier this season before returning to the team at the beginning of the month as a reliever. Butto has recorded a 2.59 ERA in 48⅔ innings overall.