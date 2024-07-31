Open Extended Reactions

The Minnesota Twins placed right-handed reliever Brock Stewart on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right shoulder strain.

Stewart, 32, came off the 60-day IL (right shoulder tendinitis) on July 24. He has a 5.17 ERA with no decisions in 16 relief appearances this season.

The Minnesota Twins have placed RHP Brock Stewart on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder strain, just days after coming off the 60-day IL with right shoulder tendinitis. Photo by Nick Wosika/Getty Images

He is 8-3 with a 4.95 ERA and two saves in 90 career games (11 starts) with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays and Twins.

Minnesota filled the vacant spot on the 26-man roster with right-hander Trevor Richards, acquired in a trade with Toronto on Tuesday.

Richards, 31, went 2-1 with a 4.24 ERA in 45 games (two starts) with the Blue Jays this season before coming over in a deal that sent minor league infielder Jay Harry to Toronto.

He is 24-27 with a 4.51 ERA in 280 career games (61 starts) with the Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers and Blue Jays.