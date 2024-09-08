Open Extended Reactions

In need of reinforcements for their bullpen, the Cleveland Guardians designated right-hander Scott Barlow for assignment and recalled left-hander Anthony Gose in advance of Sunday's series finale on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Guardians used five relievers over 7⅓ innings in a 7-2 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday.

Barlow, 31, was 3-3 with a 4.25 ERA in 63 relief appearances this season, while giving up at least one run in four of his past nine outings. He gave up a run in 1⅔ innings Saturday against the Dodgers.

In seven seasons for the Kansas City Royals (2018-23), San Diego Padres (2023) and Guardians, Barlow is 23-21 with a 3.49 ERA in 365 relief appearances.

Gose, 34, has an 8.10 ERA in two appearances for the Guardians this season, and is 3-0 with a 4.35 ERA in 30 career relief appearances for Cleveland over the past three seasons.

A former outfielder, Gose has 372 games of experience as a position player with the Toronto Blue Jays (2012-14) and Detroit Tigers (2015-16).