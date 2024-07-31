Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Pitcher Garrett Crochet doesn't regret making his usage desires public before MLB's trade deadline, saying that remaining with the Chicago White Sox might have been the best outcome anyway.

The American League leader in strikeouts and fWAR was coveted by other teams heading into Tuesday's deadline, but a trade for him seemingly became more complicated after he let it be known he wanted a contract extension in order to pitch in the postseason. He also expressed a desire not to pitch out of the bullpen, preferring a starter's routine.

"Whether a deal went through or not, I don't think was dependent on that being said or not," Crochet said Wednesday. "I think that any team would see the amount of innings I threw last year and find it reasonable, so ultimately I think it was the right call."

The White Sox were active sellers, trading away several players, including designated hitter Eloy Jimenez and pitcher Tanner Banks.

But Crochet, 25, remained in Chicago.

Crochet made his comments to protect himself, just as manager Pedro Grifol said the team will do for him over the final two months of this season. He's already pitched 114⅓ innings this season, more than double his career high in any one season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2022.

"Anyone can understand where I'm coming from in that regard," Crochet said. "I think it may have come across as greedy to some, but those in the industry realize that it's logical to have that line of thinking."

Crochet is under team control for the next two seasons through the arbitration system before being eligible for free agency. Technically, he has no guaranteed salary for 2025, which is why he stood up for himself, causing some pushback, mostly from fans.

General manager Chris Getz could not say for certain that Crochet's comments impacted the White Sox's ability to trade him, but it definitely came up in conversations with other teams.

"It's tough to tell," Getz said Tuesday night after the deadline had passed. "There were certainly a lot of questions about the message that was put out there. How it truly affected his trade market, it's truly tough to measure."

Getz said he believes interest in Crochet will still be high -- if not higher -- during the offseason.

"Arms like that don't come around," Getz said. "The interest perhaps could be even stronger being that it's the offseason and the urgency can change for a handful of clubs. ... With that being said, we're happy that he remains here."

The White Sox have lost 17 games in a row through Wednesday and are going nowhere in the standings, so the team will act accordingly regarding Crochet's usage.

"It doesn't make any sense to script something out and stick to that at all costs," Grifol said. "We're not going to throw him 100 pitches and seven innings. We're not going to do that. We'll continue to dwindle him down and decrease the workload."

Crochet would rather not know what his usage will be from start to start as long as he can continue with the routine of pitching every five or six days. The team could always just shut him down for the rest of the season but that hasn't broached just yet.

"I'd rather not be on the forefront making the call," Crochet said. "I want to go out and pitch and, when I'm done, take the ball (from him). Maybe I'll be pissed, but I'd rather that way than knowing what I've got going into the game."

Getz was also asked if a contract extension to remain with the White Sox is a possibility. With his age and profile as a top of the rotation left-hander, it only makes sense to have those discussions.

"We'll have conversations," Getz said. "We'll have time to have dialogue with Garrett and his agents. If it lines up, it lines up. What he's done so far, as a new starting pitcher, is nothing short of phenomenal. To be part of his journey as he matures as a pitcher and person, I'd love to be part of that. It has to make sense for both sides."

Though Crochet won't get to pitch in the postseason this year, he's hopeful that managing his innings -- even for a last place team -- will benefit him for the near-and-long term future.

"Everything happens for a reason," Crochet said. "Ultimately, the right move was made, and here I am."