SAN DIEGO -- Jack Flaherty joined his new team on Wednesday and downplayed concerns surrounding a back issue that reportedly forced the New York Yankees to back out of a deal and prompted him to join his hometown Los Angeles Dodgers.

"All I know is I feel great," Flaherty said from the visiting dugout at Petco Park. "I've felt great since we got back from the break or even right before that. I've felt great and been ready to pitch. I've been pretty anxious about just wanting to get out there again."

Flaherty, who will make his Dodgers debut on the road against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday, missed a start at the beginning of July because of a lower back issue that required two injections in a span of three weeks. But Flaherty has since allowed just four runs (three earned) in 17⅔ innings for the Detroit Tigers, solidifying himself as one of the most desirable arms ahead of this year's trade deadline.

The Yankees and Dodgers emerged as the two strongest suitors for Flaherty, but The Athletic reported that the Yankees backed out of a preliminary trade agreement after a review of his medical records. The Dodgers landed Flaherty with about 10 minutes left before Tuesday's 3 p.m. PT deadline.

The Yankees remained interested in Flaherty after reviewing his medical records, with general manager Brian Cashman telling reporters on Wednesday the team was "engaged to the very end" of the deadline in discussions to trade for him. The Dodgers' comfort with the deal, sources told ESPN, stemmed in part from Dr. Robert Watkins -- the back specialist who treats Flaherty and serves as a consultant to the Dodgers -- endorsing Flaherty's health.

"I'm very comfortable," manager Dave Roberts said. "I just talked to him today; he feels great. The training staff says he looks great, feels good. I know he liked the way that he was used and he's having a tremendous season, so I plan on just kind of building on that."

Flaherty rediscovered the dominant form he flashed while in his early 20s with the St. Louis Cardinals, posting a 2.95 ERA to go along with 133 strikeouts and 19 walks in 106⅔ innings in his four-month stint with the Tigers.

Given the uncertainties throughout their decorated pitching staff, the Dodgers went into this year's trade deadline in pursuit of a front-line starting pitcher. The Tigers' unwillingness to move Tarik Skubal and Garrett Crochet's contract demands prompted them to essentially pivot to Flaherty, who ultimately became the best pitcher to switch teams. The trade -- sending catching prospect Thayron Liranzo and infield prospect Trey Sweeney to Detroit -- brought Flaherty back home.

Flaherty was born in Burbank, California, and attended Westlake High School -- famously alongside fellow major league starters Max Fried and Lucas Giolito -- in Los Angeles.

"It didn't really sink in until I got on the phone with my mom yesterday and she brought up some things -- just how cool it is, how special it is," Flaherty said. "I think everyone deep down wants to play for their hometown team, then getting the opportunity to is just special. And just being a part of this organization, how good this team is and how good they've been for years, is just special."

ESPN's Jeff Passan contributed to this report.