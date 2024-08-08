Little League World Series winners: Baseball and softball

Open Extended Reactions

Youth baseball and youth softball players from the ages of 10-12 compete every summer with the hope of getting to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, or Greenville, North Carolina. The two towns serve as the respective sites of the Little League Baseball World Series and Little League Softball World Series.

Williamsport has hosted baseball's premier youth competition every year since 1947, showcasing such talents as Gary Sheffield (1980), Jason Varitek (1984), Todd Frazier (1998), Bryce Harper (2003), Cody Bellinger (2007) and Mo'ne Davis (2014).

Greenville first hosted youth softball's prime event in 2021. Before being held in North Carolina, the tournament took place in Portland, Oregon, beginning in 1974.

In the 74-year history of the Little League Baseball World Series, California is the state with the most titles (8). With the Little League Softball World Series, Texas is the state with the most titles (14). In the current format, 20 teams compete for the LLBWS title: 10 U.S. teams and 10 international teams. For the LLSWS, eight U.S. teams and four international teams compete.

Here's a look at the all-time champions of the Little League Baseball World Series and Little League Softball World Series.

2023

Baseball: El Segundo, California; Softball: Massapequa, New York

2022

Baseball: Honolulu, Hawai'i; Softball: Hewitt, Texas

2021

Baseball: Taylor, Michigan; Softball: Muskogee, Oklahoma

2020

Canceled due to COVID-19

2019

Baseball: River Ridge, Louisiana; Softball: Salisbury, North Carolina

2018

Baseball: Honolulu, Hawai'i; Softball: Wheelersburg, Ohio

2017

Baseball: Tokyo, Japan; Softball: Waco, Texas

2016

Baseball: Endwell, New York; Softball: Helotes, Texas

2015

Baseball: Tokyo, Japan; Softball: Salisbury, North Carolina

2014

Baseball: Seoul, South Korea; Softball: Robbinsville, New Jersey

2013

Baseball: Tokyo, Japan; Softball: Tucson, Arizona

2012

Baseball: Tokyo, Japan; Softball: Albuquerque, New Mexico

2011

Baseball: Huntington Beach, California; Softball: Sterling, Illinois

2010

Baseball: Tokyo, Japan; Softball: Warner Robins, Georgia

2009

Baseball: Chula Vista, California; Softball: Warner Robins, Georgia

2008

Baseball: Waipahu, Hawai'i; Softball: Simpsonville, South Carolina

2007

Baseball: Warner Robins, Georgia; Softball: Morristown, Tennessee

2006

Baseball: Columbus, Georgia; Softball: Mattawan, Michigan

2005

Baseball: 'Ewa Beach, Hawai'i; Softball: McLean, Virginia

2004

Baseball: Willemstad, Curaçao; Softball: Hewitt, Texas

2003

Baseball: Tokyo, Japan; Softball: Hewitt, Texas

2002

Baseball: Louisville, Kentucky; Softball: Hewitt, Texas

2001

Baseball: Tokyo, Japan; Softball: Maunabo, Puerto Rico

2000

Baseball: Maracaibo, Venezuela; Softball: Hewitt, Texas

1999

Baseball: Hirikata, Japan; Softball: Hewitt, Texas

1998

Baseball: Toms River, New Jersey; Softball: Hewitt, Texas

1997

Baseball: Guadalupe, Mexico; Softball: Hewitt, Texas

1996

Baseball: Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Softball: Clearwater, Florida

1995

Baseball: Tainan, Taiwan; Softball: Hewitt, Texas

1994

Baseball: Maracaibo, Venezuela; Softball: Hewitt, Texas

1993

Baseball: Long Beach, California; Softball: Hewitt, Texas

1992

Baseball: Long Beach, California; Softball: Hewitt, Texas

1991

Baseball: Taichung, Taiwan; Softball: Naples, Florida

1990

Baseball: Tainan County, Taiwan; Softball: Glendale, California

1989

Baseball: Trumbull, Connecticut; Softball: Naples, Florida

1988

Baseball: Taichung, Taiwan; Softball: Naples, Florida

1987

Baseball: Hualien, Taiwan; Softball: Tampa Bay, Florida

1986

Baseball: Tainan Park, Taiwan; Softball: Tampa Bay, Florida

1985

Baseball: Seoul, South Korea; Softball: Brookfield, Illinois

1984

Baseball: Seoul, South Korea; Softball: Albuquerque, New Mexico

1983

Baseball: Marietta, Georgia; Softball: Naples, Florida

1982

Baseball: Kirkland, Washington; Softball: Glendale, California

1981

Baseball: Taichung, Taiwan; Softball: Gresham, Oregon

1980

Baseball: Hualien, Taiwan; Softball: Glendale, California

1979

Baseball: Chiayi, Taiwan; Softball: Providence, Rhode Island

1978

Baseball: Pingtung, Taiwan; Softball: Shippensburg, Pennsylvania

1977

Baseball: Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Softball: Salinas, California

1976

Baseball: Tokyo, Japan; Softball: Salinas, California

1975

Baseball: Lakewood, New Jersey; Softball: Medford, Oregon

1974

Baseball: Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Softball: Tampa, Florida

1973: Tainan City, Taiwan

1972: Taipei, Taiwan

1971: Tainan, Taiwan

1970: Wayne, New Jersey

1969: Taipei, Taiwan

1968: Wakayama, Japan

1967: West Tokyo, Japan

1966: Houston, Texas

1965: Windsor Locks, Connecticut

1964: Staten Island, New York

1963: Granada Hills, California

1962: San Jose, California

1961: El Cajon, California

1960: Levittown, Pennsylvania

1959: Hamtramck, Michigan

1958: Monterrey, Mexico

1957: Monterrey, Mexico

1956: Roswell, New Mexico

1955: Morrisville, Pennsylvania

1954: Schenectady, New York

1953: Birmingham, Alabama

1952: Norwalk, Connecticut

1951: Stamford, Connecticut

1950: Houston, Texas

1949: Hammonton, New Jersey

1948: Lock Haven, Pennsylvania

1947: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

