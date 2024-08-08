        <
          Little League World Series winners: Baseball and softball

          El Segundo, California teammates celebrate after winning the 2023 Little League World Series. Associated Press
          • Keith Jenkins
          Aug 8, 2024, 08:00 PM

          Youth baseball and youth softball players from the ages of 10-12 compete every summer with the hope of getting to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, or Greenville, North Carolina. The two towns serve as the respective sites of the Little League Baseball World Series and Little League Softball World Series.

          Williamsport has hosted baseball's premier youth competition every year since 1947, showcasing such talents as Gary Sheffield (1980), Jason Varitek (1984), Todd Frazier (1998), Bryce Harper (2003), Cody Bellinger (2007) and Mo'ne Davis (2014).

          Greenville first hosted youth softball's prime event in 2021. Before being held in North Carolina, the tournament took place in Portland, Oregon, beginning in 1974.

          In the 74-year history of the Little League Baseball World Series, California is the state with the most titles (8). With the Little League Softball World Series, Texas is the state with the most titles (14). In the current format, 20 teams compete for the LLBWS title: 10 U.S. teams and 10 international teams. For the LLSWS, eight U.S. teams and four international teams compete.

          Here's a look at the all-time champions of the Little League Baseball World Series and Little League Softball World Series.

          2023

          Baseball: El Segundo, California; Softball: Massapequa, New York

          2022

          Baseball: Honolulu, Hawai'i; Softball: Hewitt, Texas

          2021

          Baseball: Taylor, Michigan; Softball: Muskogee, Oklahoma

          2020

          Canceled due to COVID-19

          2019

          Baseball: River Ridge, Louisiana; Softball: Salisbury, North Carolina

          2018

          Baseball: Honolulu, Hawai'i; Softball: Wheelersburg, Ohio

          2017

          Baseball: Tokyo, Japan; Softball: Waco, Texas

          2016

          Baseball: Endwell, New York; Softball: Helotes, Texas

          2015

          Baseball: Tokyo, Japan; Softball: Salisbury, North Carolina

          2014

          Baseball: Seoul, South Korea; Softball: Robbinsville, New Jersey

          2013

          Baseball: Tokyo, Japan; Softball: Tucson, Arizona

          2012

          Baseball: Tokyo, Japan; Softball: Albuquerque, New Mexico

          2011

          Baseball: Huntington Beach, California; Softball: Sterling, Illinois

          2010

          Baseball: Tokyo, Japan; Softball: Warner Robins, Georgia

          2009

          Baseball: Chula Vista, California; Softball: Warner Robins, Georgia

          2008

          Baseball: Waipahu, Hawai'i; Softball: Simpsonville, South Carolina

          2007

          Baseball: Warner Robins, Georgia; Softball: Morristown, Tennessee

          2006

          Baseball: Columbus, Georgia; Softball: Mattawan, Michigan

          2005

          Baseball: 'Ewa Beach, Hawai'i; Softball: McLean, Virginia

          2004

          Baseball: Willemstad, Curaçao; Softball: Hewitt, Texas

          2003

          Baseball: Tokyo, Japan; Softball: Hewitt, Texas

          2002

          Baseball: Louisville, Kentucky; Softball: Hewitt, Texas

          2001

          Baseball: Tokyo, Japan; Softball: Maunabo, Puerto Rico

          2000

          Baseball: Maracaibo, Venezuela; Softball: Hewitt, Texas

          1999

          Baseball: Hirikata, Japan; Softball: Hewitt, Texas

          1998

          Baseball: Toms River, New Jersey; Softball: Hewitt, Texas

          1997

          Baseball: Guadalupe, Mexico; Softball: Hewitt, Texas

          1996

          Baseball: Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Softball: Clearwater, Florida

          1995

          Baseball: Tainan, Taiwan; Softball: Hewitt, Texas

          1994

          Baseball: Maracaibo, Venezuela; Softball: Hewitt, Texas

          1993

          Baseball: Long Beach, California; Softball: Hewitt, Texas

          1992

          Baseball: Long Beach, California; Softball: Hewitt, Texas

          1991

          Baseball: Taichung, Taiwan; Softball: Naples, Florida

          1990

          Baseball: Tainan County, Taiwan; Softball: Glendale, California

          1989

          Baseball: Trumbull, Connecticut; Softball: Naples, Florida

          1988

          Baseball: Taichung, Taiwan; Softball: Naples, Florida

          1987

          Baseball: Hualien, Taiwan; Softball: Tampa Bay, Florida

          1986

          Baseball: Tainan Park, Taiwan; Softball: Tampa Bay, Florida

          1985

          Baseball: Seoul, South Korea; Softball: Brookfield, Illinois

          1984

          Baseball: Seoul, South Korea; Softball: Albuquerque, New Mexico

          1983

          Baseball: Marietta, Georgia; Softball: Naples, Florida

          1982

          Baseball: Kirkland, Washington; Softball: Glendale, California

          1981

          Baseball: Taichung, Taiwan; Softball: Gresham, Oregon

          1980

          Baseball: Hualien, Taiwan; Softball: Glendale, California

          1979

          Baseball: Chiayi, Taiwan; Softball: Providence, Rhode Island

          1978

          Baseball: Pingtung, Taiwan; Softball: Shippensburg, Pennsylvania

          1977

          Baseball: Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Softball: Salinas, California

          1976

          Baseball: Tokyo, Japan; Softball: Salinas, California

          1975

          Baseball: Lakewood, New Jersey; Softball: Medford, Oregon

          1974

          Baseball: Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Softball: Tampa, Florida

          1973: Tainan City, Taiwan

          1972: Taipei, Taiwan

          1971: Tainan, Taiwan

          1970: Wayne, New Jersey

          1969: Taipei, Taiwan

          1968: Wakayama, Japan

          1967: West Tokyo, Japan

          1966: Houston, Texas

          1965: Windsor Locks, Connecticut

          1964: Staten Island, New York

          1963: Granada Hills, California

          1962: San Jose, California

          1961: El Cajon, California

          1960: Levittown, Pennsylvania

          1959: Hamtramck, Michigan

          1958: Monterrey, Mexico

          1957: Monterrey, Mexico

          1956: Roswell, New Mexico

          1955: Morrisville, Pennsylvania

          1954: Schenectady, New York

          1953: Birmingham, Alabama

          1952: Norwalk, Connecticut

          1951: Stamford, Connecticut

          1950: Houston, Texas

          1949: Hammonton, New Jersey

          1948: Lock Haven, Pennsylvania

          1947: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

