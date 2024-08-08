Little League World Series winners: Baseball and softball

Youth baseball and youth softball players from the ages of 10-12 compete every summer with the hope of getting to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, or Greenville, North Carolina. The two towns serve as the respective sites of the Little League Baseball World Series and Little League Softball World Series.
Williamsport has hosted baseball's premier youth competition every year since 1947, showcasing such talents as Gary Sheffield (1980), Jason Varitek (1984), Todd Frazier (1998), Bryce Harper (2003), Cody Bellinger (2007) and Mo'ne Davis (2014).
Greenville first hosted youth softball's prime event in 2021. Before being held in North Carolina, the tournament took place in Portland, Oregon, beginning in 1974.
In the 74-year history of the Little League Baseball World Series, California is the state with the most titles (8). With the Little League Softball World Series, Texas is the state with the most titles (14). In the current format, 20 teams compete for the LLBWS title: 10 U.S. teams and 10 international teams. For the LLSWS, eight U.S. teams and four international teams compete.
Here's a look at the all-time champions of the Little League Baseball World Series and Little League Softball World Series.
2023
Baseball: El Segundo, California; Softball: Massapequa, New York
2022
Baseball: Honolulu, Hawai'i; Softball: Hewitt, Texas
2021
Baseball: Taylor, Michigan; Softball: Muskogee, Oklahoma
2020
Canceled due to COVID-19
2019
Baseball: River Ridge, Louisiana; Softball: Salisbury, North Carolina
2018
Baseball: Honolulu, Hawai'i; Softball: Wheelersburg, Ohio
2017
Baseball: Tokyo, Japan; Softball: Waco, Texas
2016
Baseball: Endwell, New York; Softball: Helotes, Texas
2015
Baseball: Tokyo, Japan; Softball: Salisbury, North Carolina
2014
Baseball: Seoul, South Korea; Softball: Robbinsville, New Jersey
2013
Baseball: Tokyo, Japan; Softball: Tucson, Arizona
2012
Baseball: Tokyo, Japan; Softball: Albuquerque, New Mexico
2011
Baseball: Huntington Beach, California; Softball: Sterling, Illinois
2010
Baseball: Tokyo, Japan; Softball: Warner Robins, Georgia
2009
Baseball: Chula Vista, California; Softball: Warner Robins, Georgia
2008
Baseball: Waipahu, Hawai'i; Softball: Simpsonville, South Carolina
2007
Baseball: Warner Robins, Georgia; Softball: Morristown, Tennessee
2006
Baseball: Columbus, Georgia; Softball: Mattawan, Michigan
2005
Baseball: 'Ewa Beach, Hawai'i; Softball: McLean, Virginia
2004
Baseball: Willemstad, Curaçao; Softball: Hewitt, Texas
2003
Baseball: Tokyo, Japan; Softball: Hewitt, Texas
2002
Baseball: Louisville, Kentucky; Softball: Hewitt, Texas
2001
Baseball: Tokyo, Japan; Softball: Maunabo, Puerto Rico
2000
Baseball: Maracaibo, Venezuela; Softball: Hewitt, Texas
1999
Baseball: Hirikata, Japan; Softball: Hewitt, Texas
1998
Baseball: Toms River, New Jersey; Softball: Hewitt, Texas
1997
Baseball: Guadalupe, Mexico; Softball: Hewitt, Texas
1996
Baseball: Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Softball: Clearwater, Florida
1995
Baseball: Tainan, Taiwan; Softball: Hewitt, Texas
1994
Baseball: Maracaibo, Venezuela; Softball: Hewitt, Texas
1993
Baseball: Long Beach, California; Softball: Hewitt, Texas
1992
Baseball: Long Beach, California; Softball: Hewitt, Texas
1991
Baseball: Taichung, Taiwan; Softball: Naples, Florida
1990
Baseball: Tainan County, Taiwan; Softball: Glendale, California
1989
Baseball: Trumbull, Connecticut; Softball: Naples, Florida
1988
Baseball: Taichung, Taiwan; Softball: Naples, Florida
1987
Baseball: Hualien, Taiwan; Softball: Tampa Bay, Florida
1986
Baseball: Tainan Park, Taiwan; Softball: Tampa Bay, Florida
1985
Baseball: Seoul, South Korea; Softball: Brookfield, Illinois
1984
Baseball: Seoul, South Korea; Softball: Albuquerque, New Mexico
1983
Baseball: Marietta, Georgia; Softball: Naples, Florida
1982
Baseball: Kirkland, Washington; Softball: Glendale, California
1981
Baseball: Taichung, Taiwan; Softball: Gresham, Oregon
1980
Baseball: Hualien, Taiwan; Softball: Glendale, California
1979
Baseball: Chiayi, Taiwan; Softball: Providence, Rhode Island
1978
Baseball: Pingtung, Taiwan; Softball: Shippensburg, Pennsylvania
1977
Baseball: Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Softball: Salinas, California
1976
Baseball: Tokyo, Japan; Softball: Salinas, California
1975
Baseball: Lakewood, New Jersey; Softball: Medford, Oregon
1974
Baseball: Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Softball: Tampa, Florida
1973: Tainan City, Taiwan
1972: Taipei, Taiwan
1971: Tainan, Taiwan
1970: Wayne, New Jersey
1969: Taipei, Taiwan
1968: Wakayama, Japan
1967: West Tokyo, Japan
1966: Houston, Texas
1965: Windsor Locks, Connecticut
1964: Staten Island, New York
1963: Granada Hills, California
1962: San Jose, California
1961: El Cajon, California
1960: Levittown, Pennsylvania
1959: Hamtramck, Michigan
1958: Monterrey, Mexico
1957: Monterrey, Mexico
1956: Roswell, New Mexico
1955: Morrisville, Pennsylvania
1954: Schenectady, New York
1953: Birmingham, Alabama
1952: Norwalk, Connecticut
1951: Stamford, Connecticut
1950: Houston, Texas
1949: Hammonton, New Jersey
1948: Lock Haven, Pennsylvania
1947: Williamsport, Pennsylvania
