Colorado Rockies right-hander German Marquez will miss the remainder of the season after being diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right elbow, manager Bud Black said Thursday.

Black said the injury was not due to the rebuilt ulnar collateral ligament in Marquez's elbow. The skipper said Marquez is expected to recover in approximately six to eight weeks.

Marquez's return following Tommy John surgery lasted all of four innings. He faced the New York Mets on July 14 -- his first start since April 26, 2023 -- and was placed on the 15-day injured list on July 22.

In that game, Marquez passed Jorge De La Rosa for the franchise lead in strikeouts with 986.

An All-Star in 2021, Marquez owns a 65-56 record with a 4.42 ERA in 177 appearances (174 starts) with the Rockies