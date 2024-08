Open Extended Reactions

The New York Yankees acquired outfielder Cam Eden from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for cash considerations.

The Yankees assigned Eden to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Eden, 26, made his major league debut last September and batted .167 (1-for-6) in five games with the Blue Jays.

He is hitting .198 with seven homers, 35 RBIs and 26 stolen bases in 91 games this season at Triple-A Buffalo.