Open Extended Reactions

The Seattle Mariners and outfielder Victor Robles have agreed on a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Monday.

The deal, which rewards the 27-year-old Robles for a remarkable in-season turnaround, is worth $9.75 million with a $9 million team option for the 2027 season, a source told ESPN. It also includes $2 million in bonuses and escalators. Robles was set to become a free agent after this season.

"Since joining the Mariners, Victor has been a dynamic presence on the field and a great fit in our clubhouse. He has showcased the ability to impact the game in all phases," Seattle general manager Justin Hollander said in a statement. "We are thrilled to have him in the organization for at least two more years."

The Washington Nationals designated Robles for assignment in late May after he missed over a month with a strained hamstring and went 3 for 25 (.120) without an extra-base hit in 14 games.

The move unceremoniously ended a tenure that began with so much promise -- Robles was regarded one of baseball's top prospects before breaking into the majors -- and success with a World Series title as a rookie in 2019.

A week later, the Mariners, thirsty for offensive help in their quest for the franchise's first World Series championship, signed Robles to a major-league deal, believing that his underlying metrics signaled better forthcoming results. Robles has since been a key contributor in Seattle's playoff push, slashing .303/372/.450 with three home runs, 12 steals and a 140 OPS+ in 42 games through Sunday.

The Mariners will now have Robles, Randy Arozarena, and Julio Rodriguez patrolling the outfield together through at least the 2026 season, giving them one of the most athletic and explosive trios in baseball.

"Vic is an entertainer. We're in the entertainment business and I talk all the time to these guys, 'Be who you are.' And that's who he is," Seattle manager Scott Servais said during the recent homestand. "That's what allows him to play really well. It's what allows him to be free. He's not out there thinking too much. He's just out there being Vic."

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.