The Los Angeles Angels released a pair of left-handers with major league experience on Wednesday by parting ways with both Amir Garrett and Adam Kolarek.

Both pitchers, with more than 500 games in the major leagues between them, were at Triple-A Salt Lake.

Garrett, 32, had a 5.06 ERA in six appearances with the Angels and has gone 3-2 with a 5.08 ERA in 26 appearances (two starts) at Salt Lake. He is 13-19 with a 4.95 ERA in 328 appearances (14 starts) over eight major league seasons with three clubs, including the Cincinnati Reds from 2017-21.

Kolarek, 35, did not pitch for the Angels this season, despite signing a $900,000 contract in the offseason. He was 1-1 with a 6.97 ERA at Salt Lake. In seven major league seasons for four clubs, he has gone 11-4 with four saves and a 3.62 ERA in 175 relief appearances.

The moves came after the Angels claimed right-hander Nick Robertson and left-hander Brock Burke on Tuesday.