How to watch 2024 MLB Little League Classic: Yankees-Tigers

One of the more unique traditions in baseball returns as the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers headline the seventh annual MLB Little League Classic. The Yankees and Tigers will play a regular-season game in front of Little League players and their families at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the site of the Little League Baseball World Series.

Here are key facts to know about the 2024 event.

When is the 2024 MLB Little League Classic?

The 2024 MLB Little League Classic will take place Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. Both MLB teams will attend Little League Baseball World Series games earlier in the day.

How can fans watch?

The game will air on ESPN alongside a KidsCast Edition on ESPN2, with additional coverage on ESPN Radio. ESPN Deportes will offer a Spanish broadcast. Fans can stream all broadcasts on the ESPN App or in the streaming hub.

What is the MLB Little League Classic?

The annual event offers a unique opportunity for the next generation of baseball stars to rub shoulders with today's greatest players. The inaugural MLB Little League Classic launched in 2017, when players from the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals traveled to Williamsport and bonded with Little Leaguers in a daylong celebration of baseball. MLB players strive to inspire young prospects with their skills during the game.

Which teams have played in the MLB Little League Classic?

2023: Washington Nationals 4, Philadelphia Phillies 3

2022: Baltimore Orioles 5, Boston Red Sox 3

2021: Cleveland Guardians (then Indians) 3, Los Angeles Angels 0

2020: Canceled due to COVID-19

2019: Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh Pirates 1

2018: New York Mets 8, Philadelphia Phillies 2

2017: Pittsburgh Pirates 6, St. Louis Cardinals 3

