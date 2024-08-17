ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was removed during the fourth inning of Friday night's 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves due to a bruised right elbow.

He is considered day-to-day, according to manager Ron Washington.

The oft-injured Rendon has played in only 41 games this season and is hitless in his past 12 at-bats. He missed 68 games earlier this season due to a strained left hamstring and eight games a couple of weeks ago with lower back inflammation.

The 34-year-old Rendon has not played more than 58 games in any of his five seasons with the Angels after signing a seven-year, $245 million contract.

