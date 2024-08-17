Open Extended Reactions

Among a quartet of roster moves on Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers recalled right-hander Bobby Miller, who will start Saturday's game at the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Dodgers also activated right-handed reliever Ryan Brasier from the 60-day injured list and optioned left-handed starter Justin Wrobleski and right-handed starter Michael Grove to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Miller, 25, is 1-2 with an 8.07 ERA in seven starts this season. The Dodgers' 2020 first-round draft pick (29th overall) is 12-6 with a 4.58 ERA in 29 career starts.

Brasier, 36, had been on the IL with a right calf strain since April 28. In 12 games (one start) with the Dodgers this season, he is 0-0 with a 4.63 ERA over 11⅔ innings.

In parts of eight seasons with the Los Angeles Angels (2013), Boston Red Sox (2018-23) and Dodgers (2023-present), Brasier is 9-8 with a 3.91 ERA and 10 saves in 280 games (two starts). The Angels selected him in the sixth round of the 2017 draft.

Wrobleski, 24, notched his first career win on Friday night, giving up four runs over five innings as the Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-6. In five starts with the Dodgers in his rookie season, the 11th-round pick in the 2021 draft is 1-1 with a 4.68 ERA.

Grove, 27, is 4-3 with a 5.18 ERA in 33 games (two starts) this season with the Dodgers. Over three seasons with the team, the 2018 second-round pick is 7-6 with a 5.53 ERA in 58 games (20 starts).