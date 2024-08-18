Yankees star Aaron Judge explains what it means to be giving back to Little Leaguers through his All Rise foundation. (1:45)

Why Little League means so much to Aaron Judge (1:45)

Open Extended Reactions

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Top prospect Jasson Dominguez was called up by the New York Yankees to serve as the 27th man on their active roster for Sunday night's Little League Classic against the Detroit Tigers.

The teams were allowed an extra player for the yearly Classic played near the Little League World Series in South Williamsport.

The 21-year-old Domínguez hit four homers in eight games last season for the Yankees, batting .258 before he had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. The outfielder was expected to return to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after the game.