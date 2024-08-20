Open Extended Reactions

The Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday signed veteran infielder Luis Guillorme after losing second baseman Ketel Marte to the injured list.

Guillorme, 29, started this season with the Atlanta Braves and was traded on May 9 to the Los Angeles Angels, who designated him for assignment last week.

Guillorme is batting .218 with seven doubles and six RBIs in 59 appearances this season. He is a career .254 hitter in 393 games with the New York Mets (2018-23), Braves and Angels.

Marte, 30, landed on the 10-day IL on Monday after aggravating a right ankle injury. The two-time All-Star is hitting .298 with 30 home runs and 81 RBIs in 116 games this season.

The Diamondbacks optioned infielder Blaze Alexander to Triple-A Reno and designated right-hander Gavin Hollowell for assignment in corresponding moves.