New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil was lifted from Tuesday's 9-5 loss to the Cleveland Guardians in the fourth inning because of lower back tightness.

Gil called for a trainer after throwing a changeup to Cleveland slugger Jose Ramirez as Steven Kwan stole second. Following a brief meeting with manager Aaron Boone and a trainer, Gil was lifted and replaced by Tim Hill.

The Yankees said Gil was examined by Dr. David Trofa, the team's orthopedic doctor, and will be reassessed again Wednesday. No imaging was scheduled.

"I never felt anything like that," Gil said through a translator after the game. "You're a little worried because you're coming out of the game because you're feeling something that's not right. But at the same time, we've just got to take it day by day and see how I feel tomorrow."

Pitching on seven days' rest, Gil allowed three runs and three hits in three-plus innings. The rookie issued six walks and struck out three. He threw first-pitch strikes to just six of 20 hitters, counting Ramirez.

Gil came into Tuesday 12-6 and has a 3.39 ERA in 24 starts. Gil has struggled with command and yielded 66 walks in 124⅔ innings after missing most of the previous two seasons due to Tommy John surgery.

New York dropped out of first place in the AL East following the loss, falling a half-game behind Baltimore.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.