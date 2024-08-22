Open Extended Reactions

First baseman Dominic Smith, who was released earlier this week by the Boston Red Sox, signed with the Cincinnati Reds and was in the starting lineup for Thursday night's 7-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Smith, batting seventh in the lineup, struck out in all three plate appearances for the Reds.

Smith, 29, who held down Boston's first-base job for the majority of the season, was let go by the Red Sox after the return of Triston Casas, who had spent the previous four months on the injured list.

Boston manager Alex Cora called Smith's performance in Casas' stead "outstanding," and while his .237/.317/.390 line with six home runs in 83 games placed his offensive numbers below league average, Smith was well-liked inside Boston's clubhouse.

The deal with Cincinnati adds Smith to a Reds team clinging to hope for a wild-card spot in the National League. At 62-66, the Reds are 6½ games behind Atlanta.

Injuries have eroded the Reds' infield depth all season. Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Jeimer Candelario, who were expected to receive a significant amount of at-bats at first base, are both on the injured list. Cincinnati had previously acquired first baseman Ty France, who could be the right-handed side of a platoon with the left-handed-hitting Smith, from Seattle.

Smith, who spent the first six seasons of his career with the New York Mets, entered the day as a lifetime .247/.314/.405 hitter with 64 home runs in 683 games.

In related roster moves, the Reds placed outfielder Jake Fraley on the 10-day injured list with a right knee sprain. They also designated right-hander Brooks Kriske, who was pitching at Triple-A Louisville, for assignment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.