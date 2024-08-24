Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Hideki Matsui and Mariano Rivera are among the honorees at the 15th anniversary celebration of the Yankees' 2009 World Series champion team. (0:22)

NEW YORK -- Several first-time attendees were on hand for Old Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, but only Alex Rodriguez's history with the organization was rocky enough to wonder if he would ever be welcomed to the annual celebration.

"I was actually surprised that I got an invitation," Rodríguez said during a news conference alongside other members of the Yankees' 2009 championship team, which was commemorated on its 15th anniversary. "Honored. Very happy."

Rodriguez spoke sitting between Derek Jeter and A.J. Burnett on a dais. Mariano Rivera and Joe Girardi, the 2009 team's manager, were seated on the ends. They shared memories of the 2009 club, the last one to win a World Series for the franchise. They offered their thoughts on Aaron Judge and winning. Jeter cracked a few jokes.

They all wore Yankees home jerseys. For Rodríguez, that was especially noteworthy: The last time he donned the pinstripes was Aug. 12, 2016 -- the day of his last game as a major leaguer.

"He wears it at home all the time," Jeter quipped.

Said Rodriguez: "I've been back broadcasting for FOX and some of my work with ESPN, but I think just back in the fold with the uniform on, I think is pretty unique. And it's my first time back and I'm excited to be back. I'm very proud of my time in New York and I'm very proud to be part of a champion team. So, happy to be back."

Now the question is whether the Yankees will one day honor Rodriguez with a plaque at Monument Park.

"I've thought about it," said Rodriguez, who turned 49 last month. "I would love to be in, but obviously that's not my decision. But I honor everything about the New York Yankees, and it would be an honor."

In a vacuum, Rodriguez's production in New York warrants a spot. His Yankees tenure, which began in 2004, included two American League MVP Awards, seven All-Star nods, 351 home runs and that 2009 title over 12 seasons. He collected his 3,000th career hit and passed Willie Mays for fourth on the all-time home run list as a Yankee.

The tenure, however, is just as remembered for its off-field drama. Among the lowlights: He admitted in 2009 to taking steroids over a three-year period while with the Texas Rangers and in 2013 was levied a 211-game suspension for his ties to the Biogenesis clinic. He served the ban, which was reduced to 162 games, for the entire 2014 season.

In June 2013, general manager Brian Cashman, when informed that Rodriguez had announced he was ready to return from hip surgery, told a reporter, "Alex should just shut the f--- up." Rodriguez filed three separate lawsuits that involved the Yankees, Major League Baseball, then-commissioner Bud Selig and the MLB Players Association. All three were dropped before he returned to the team in 2015 upon serving his suspension.

Rodriguez's standing with the organization was illustrated five years after his retirement: While the Yankees have waited an extended period to give a retired star's number to another player -- if it's ever passed on at all -- the Yankees waited just four seasons before giving Rodriguez's No. 13 to Joey Gallo in 2021. Jazz Chisholm, acquired last month, now wears the number.

On Saturday, all that was forgotten. More than eight years since hearing his name announced in the Bronx, Rodríguez was introduced to cheers for Saturday's pregame ceremony. Former teammates cited Rodriguez's performance during the 2009 postseason, after having previous October struggles haunt him, as essential for their championship run.

Rodriguez, back in pinstripes, soaked it all in.

"It's my first time back in a long time," Rodriguez said. "I love being a Yankee. It's a great family."