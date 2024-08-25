Open Extended Reactions

New York Mets right-hander Paul Blackburn landed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a bruised right hand.

Blackburn exited his start Friday at the San Diego Padres in the third inning after being hit in the hand by a comebacker.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters Sunday that Blackburn is not expected to miss additional time once his 15 days are up.

"He went out there, played catch [Sunday]. As expected, stiff, sore," Mendoza said. "... He should be ready to go, fully built up by the time he's eligible to come off the IL."

Mets starter Paul Blackburn suffered a bruised right hand from a comebacker in his start Friday night against the Padres. Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Blackburn, 30, is 1-2 with a 5.18 ERA in five starts for New York since being acquired from the Oakland Athletics on July 30.

He pitched six innings of one-run ball in three of his first four outings with the Mets but had allowed five runs over 2⅓ innings when he exited Friday's start.

New York recalled right-hander Huascar Brazoban from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday in a corresponding move.

Brazoban, 34, is 0-1 with a 6.30 ERA in nine relief appearances for the Mets since being traded last month from the Miami Marlins.

New York lost to the Padres, 3-2, Sunday, and remains 2½ games behind the Atlanta Braves for the National League's final wild-card spot.