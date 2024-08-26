Open Extended Reactions

Outfielder Dylan Crews is expected to make his major league debut for the Washington Nationals on Monday when they open a three-game series with the visiting New York Yankees.

Crews was called up from Triple-A Rochester on Monday, one day after Washington optioned catcher Riley Adams to the minor league club to make room for the 22-year-old.







Entering this season, Crews was ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Nationals' organization -- and the No. 5 prospect in MLB overall -- by ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.

Crews, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 draft, started the season at Double-A Harrisburg before getting promoted to Triple-A. In 100 games between both minor league levels, Crews hit .270 with 13 home runs, 68 RBIs and 25 stolen bases.

The Nationals announcement Monday confirmed Crews would make his debut and become the eighth Washington prospect to play in his first major league game this year.

The Nationals (59-72) are 11½ games removed from the third and final National League wild-card spot.

