The Minnesota Twins sent veteran outfielder Byron Buxton on a rehab assignment to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday.

Buxton, 30, last played in a major league game Aug. 12 and has been out with right hip inflammation. He was batting .275 with 16 home runs and 49 RBIs in 90 games this season.

The oft-injured Buxton has played more than 92 games just once in his 10 seasons, all with the Twins. The second overall selection in the 2012 draft is a career .243 hitter with 131 home runs and 346 RBIs in 760 games.

Buxton has played 82 games in center field this season after all 80 of his starts last season came as the designated hitter. He was an All-Star for the only time in 2022 and won a Gold Glove in 2017.