SAN DIEGO -- Star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. was activated from the 60-day injured list Monday by the San Diego Padres after being sidelined for more than two months with a stress reaction in his right thighbone.

Batting second in the opener of a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers, Tatis went 0-4 in a 3-0 victory and was the talk of the clubhouse in postgame media availabilities.

"It was awesome. We have missed him," San Diego starter Joe Musgrove said of Tatis' return. "His presence, his ability to track balls down in the outfield fills you up with confidence. He is a guy that has been the heart and soul of the team at times here."

Tatis last played June 21. He was put on the injured list June 24, retroactive to June 22, and spent last week working out at the team's spring training complex in Arizona.

"I thought he was moving pretty well. It was good to see him in the box," Padres manager Mike Shildt said. "He's a presence. He's just an absolute presence. So, we have a really good group of guys who are going about it the right way, and this whole group brings a presence, but he's a great addition, clearly. We're excited to have him back."

Tatis received a warm welcome in the clubhouse, including an emphatic hug with center fielder Jackson Merrill, considered by some to be the leading contender for NL Rookie of the Year.

"I'm in a really good place right now," Tatis said. "It's not 100 percent, but I've been cleared from the doctors and I feel really good moving forward. I feel really confident and I feel like I can do anything out there on the baseball field."

On the day he was placed on the IL, Tatis said he had been dealing with the injury for essentially the whole season. It was first described as a quadriceps injury, but the team discovered the stress reaction after imaging.

"I'm really excited to just come and join the squad," Tatis said. "Just add a little bit more to what this group has been doing. I said the day I was going down this is a special group and I know they're going to be playing good baseball, and the boys have been handling it the right way."

Tatis won the NL Gold Glove and Platinum Glove awards last year in his first season in right field. He was an All-Star at shortstop in 2021 before missing the 2022 season due to injury and a PED suspension.

"Guys are getting healthy. That's the most important part," San Diego third baseman Manny Machado said. "Our team is looking like it's back to it old self. We just have to continue doing what we do."

After Monday's win, Tatis is now hitting .276 with 14 home runs and 36 RBIs, but it's clear he brings much more than statistics to this club. In fact, Merrill said he's "ecstatic" that Tatis is back.

"Energy is contagious," he said. "It's going to rub off on everybody, especially his energy, his swagger. It's huge."

As far as the roster is concerned, outfielder Bryce Johnson was optioned to Triple-A El Paso to clear up a roster spot for Tatis. And Shildt said after the win that Yu Darvish will be activated in time to start Wednesday night. He has been out since May 30 due to injuries and a stint on the restricted list due to a personal family matter.

The Padres will enter Tuesday's action with a one-game lead on the Arizona Diamondbacks for the NL's top wild card slot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.