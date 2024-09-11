Pittsburgh Pirates GM Ben Cherington says that he expects Derek Shelton to return as the team's manager in 2025. (0:53)

PITTSBURGH -- Pirates general manager Ben Cherington expects manager Derek Shelton to return next season.

Cherington said Wednesday that Shelton remains "the right person to manage this team in 2025" despite an August swoon that dropped the Pirates out of postseason contention.

"I think there's a lot to the job I believe he does really, really well and I also believe he works his tail off to continue to improve in a number of ways," Cherington said.

Shelton is 288-404 (.415) in nearly five full seasons in Pittsburgh, which swept a three-game series from Miami on Wednesday.

The Pirates hoped to take another step forward in 2024 behind rookie pitcher Paul Skenes. While they were above .500 and in the middle of the wild-card race at the July 30 trade deadline, Pittsburgh has slumped down the stretch and is on pace to finish with around 76 wins, right where the franchise was a year ago.