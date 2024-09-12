Open Extended Reactions

The Detroit Tigers activated rookie outfielder Wenceel Perez from the 10-day injured list on Thursday.

Perez, 24, landed on the list on Aug. 10 with a left oblique strain. He left the previous day's game against the San Francisco Giants in the fourth inning with side discomfort.

Wenceel Perez has been activated off the 10-day injured list after straining his oblique earlier in August. Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Perez is hitting .242/.298/.386 with nine homers, 32 RBIs and nine stolen bases in 97 games this season.

The Tigers optioned infielder Ryan Kreidler to Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move.

Kreidler, 26, is batting .119 with one homer, two RBIs and five stolen bases in 35 games this season.