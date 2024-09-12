Tarik Skubal is hit in his non-pitching hand while catching a Brenton Doyle comebacker. He would finish the sixth inning, but left after the frame. (0:26)

Tigers ace Tarik Skubal appeared to avoid a significant injury Thursday against the Colorado Rockies in Detroit.

Skubal, a front-runner for the AL Cy Young Award, was hit in the right (non-pitching) hand by a line drive from the Rockies' Brenton Doyle in the sixth inning. Skubal caught the deflection with his pitching hand but spent several minutes with the Tigers athletic training staff before staying in the game.

The next hitter, Ryan McMahon, hit a bouncer back to the mound. Skubal made the play without apparent difficulty but left after the inning.

"Yeah, I have a whole glove, and I decided to catch it with my hand," Skubal told reporters after the game, a 4-2 Detroit loss. "Not smart on my side."

Tigers manager AJ Hinch said X-rays were negative but Skubal would have more tests on the hand.

"It was time to take him out and get him tested," Hinch said. "It was a scary situation and you hold your breath until you get the full array of tests."

For his part, Skubal said he's not concerned about missing a start for the Tigers, who are chasing an AL wild-card spot.

"It's a little sore, but I think I'm fine," the left-hander said. "We got some good news but there's going to be more tests. I'm not too worried about it."

Skubal pitched six innings, giving up one run on four hits. He struck out six without a walk and did not factor into the decision.

Skubal is 16-4 and lowered his ERA to 2.50. No Tigers pitcher has had an ERA of 2.50 or better in a season making at least 25 starts since Justin Verlander (2.40) in his 2011 MVP season.

Information from ESPN Research and The Associated Press was used in this report.