PHILADELPHIA -- New York Mets reliever Dedniel Núñez will be sidelined for the rest of the season with a right flexor injury, manager Carlos Mendoza said Friday before his team's 11-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 28-year-old rookie right-hander has a 2.31 ERA in 25 appearances but has pitched just once since July 23. Mendoza said Núñez would receive a PRP injection. In 35 innings, the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder struck out 48 and walked just eight. He earned one save.

The Mets have won 12 of 14 games and hold the final wild-card spot in the National League. New York played the first of seven games in its final 16 contests against NL East-leading Philadelphia, which is in front of the Mets by seven games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.