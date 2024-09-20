Open Extended Reactions

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers designated right-handed reliever Enoli Paredes for assignment Friday and called up right-hander Kevin Herget from Triple-A Nashville to add a fresh arm to their bullpen.

Paredes, who turns 29 on Sept. 28, owned a 1-0 record and 1.74 ERA with 14 strikeouts and 10 walks over 20⅔ innings in 17 relief appearances. After spending over two months on the injured list with a right forearm issue, Paredes had allowed two runs over four innings in three outings since his return Sept. 14.

Herget, 33, has gone 5-1 with a 2.27 ERA in 38 appearances with Nashville and posted a 2.08 ERA in five games with Milwaukee this season.

Herget pitched one inning for Nashville on Sunday and another Wednesday, but his last appearances before those were back on Sept. 10. Paredes pitched Tuesday and Thursday for the Brewers.

"Kevin's been a real consistent pitcher for us, and we needed some innings," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. "I'm real conscious of usage right now and that type of thing. He fills a gap."