HOUSTON -- Yordan Alvarez has a sprained right knee and won't play in Houston's series against Seattle, which goes through Wednesday.

Alvarez left Sunday's game against the Angels when he was injured sliding into second base on a double in the third inning.

Manager Joe Espada said that Alvarez had X-rays after the game Sunday and an MRI on Monday. Espada said after Houston's 6-1 loss to Seattle on Monday night that Alvarez had sprained his knee and wouldn't be available for the next two games.

The Astros are a win away from clinching the American League West title.

Espada added that he spoke with the slugger Monday morning and that he woke up feeling "pretty sore."

Alvarez leads the Astros with a .308 average, 35 home runs and 86 RBIs.

Jason Heyward was in the lineup in left field in place of Alvarez on Monday.