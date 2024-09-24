Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Chicago White Sox general manager Chris Getz reversed course Tuesday, saying interim manager Grady Sizemore would now be considered for the permanent job.

Previously, Getz indicated he would hire a current coach or manager from outside the organization.

He was asked about the change in thinking.

"He's done a very good job from our evaluation," Getz said. "We feel like he deserved to be in consideration. I can't say he has a leg up on anyone because it is going to be a deep process. He deserves to be in the conversation."

The White Sox are 8-31 since Sizemore took over for Pedro Grifol in early August. After a 10-season major league career as a player, Sizemore was hired as a first-year major league coach last winter after spending time in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization.

He took over the White Sox with no expectations but now wants to be considered for the permanent role.

"I like everything about this organization and I like the opportunity that they've given me," Sizemore said. "I want to be a part of this in any way that I can."

Sizemore and Getz spoke to a large contingent of reporters before the White Sox played the Los Angeles Angels, with Chicago (36-120) looking to avoid becoming the first franchise in the modern era (since 1900) to lose 121 games or more.

They managed to stave off MLB infamy for one more day, scoring three runs in the eighth inning in a 3-2 comeback win. The White Sox, who trailed the Angels 1-0 after seven innings, entered the day 0-94 on the season when behind after seven.

Melissa Tamez/AP

Getz was asked if a background in player development would be part of the criteria for the next manager. The White Sox are one of he youngest teams in the league.

"That is definitely going to be a strong component of what we're looking for as the next manager," Getz said. "We've built out our criteria. We have a deep candidate pool and we'll find the best fit for us."

The team has yet to begin interviews but should be contacting candidates soon. Sizemore is now one of them.

"He has a lot of traits that we're looking for, but we certainly want to go through a full process before we make any sort of decision," Getz said.