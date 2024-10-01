Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- The Seattle Seahawks will be without another key defender Monday night against the Detroit Lions after making inside linebacker Jerome Baker inactive.

Seattle had already ruled out defensive end Leonard Williams, defensive tackle Byron Murphy and outside linebackers Uchenna Nwosu and Boye Mafe. Not having Baker means they'll be without five of their best front-seven defenders as they face their toughest opponent yet.

Baker was questionable because of a hamstring injury that also kept him out the Seahawks' Week 3 win over the Miami Dolphins. In his absence, they're expected to use both rookie Tyrice Knight and Drake Thomas at the weakside spot, as they did last week.

"You've got four guys that are down, four more guys are going to be up," coach Mike Macdonald said Friday. "Looking forward to seeing those guys play. When you talk about having depth on your football team, you want the feeling to be like, 'OK, I can't wait to see whoever's going to get that opportunity now.' So that's our view. Guys are going have more opportunities than they've usually had, and [we're] looking forward to seeing what they do."

The Seahawks (3-0) elevated veteran outside linebacker Tyus Bowser and nose tackle Quinton Bohanna from their practice squad for depth against Detroit.

Seattle's other inactives are a pair of rookie offensive linemen: tackle Michael Jerrell and guard Sataoa Laumea.

Per ESPN Research, a Seattle win would make Macdonald the 11th rookie head coach to start 4-0 since 1970.