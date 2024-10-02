Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and Stephen A. Smith weigh in on the Yankees having a long layoff with only two games in nine days. (2:46)

NEW YORK -- As expected, the New York Yankees on Wednesday named Carlos Rodon their starting pitcher for Game 2 of the American League Division Series on Monday against either the Kansas City Royals or Baltimore Orioles. Their Game 3 starter, however, remains undecided, pitching coach Matt Blake said in a video call with reporters.

The choices for Game 3, which is scheduled for next Wednesday, are Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt. Blake said the club could choose between the two pitchers before the series starts Saturday, but the decision "likely" will be made after Game 1 to give the Yankees the option to use either pitcher out of the bullpen.

"Just seeing how many of the pen guys we use, what that looks like," Blake said. "If we go to extras or something, just having some flexibility for that game."

Gil was a revelation for the Yankees during their 94-win regular season. Optioned to the minors during spring training, he began the season on the roster only after Gerrit Cole was shut down with an elbow injury and never relinquished his spot in the rotation.

The 26-year-old right-hander finished the season 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 151⅔ innings across 29 starts, placing himself atop the list of AL Rookie of the Year contenders after totaling four innings in Single-A in 2023 coming off Tommy John surgery. Schmidt was better when healthy this season, posting a 2.85 ERA in 85.1 innings over 16 starts around a three-month stint on the injured list with a strained lat muscle.

But, unlike Gil, Schmidt has extensive experience as a reliever. The right-hander has 30 career relief appearances, including 26 in 2022 when he pitched to a 3.12 ERA over 57⅔ innings. Gil has never pitched out of the bullpen as a major leaguer and led the majors in walks this season, which could further deter the Yankees from using him as a reliever for his postseason debut.

"Definitely a concern, something we haven't done with him up to this point," Blake said. "So definitely some unknown involved with that and that's part of the conversation about why we might use Clarke and him in different roles. Obviously, we know Clarke's done it in the past so there's some definite unknown with what Luis would look like in the pen. Obviously, some really high upside if it does click there but part of the conversation."

Cole, the Game 1 starter, would start Game 4 on regular rest -- if a Game 4 is necessary. Rodon would then be available for Game 5, if necessary, on regular rest.

Rodon enjoyed a bounce-back campaign after a nightmare, injury-riddled debut season in New York in 2023. The left-hander, after posting a 6.85 ERA in 14 starts and regularly hearing boos from fans last season, advanced from a strict fastball-slider mix to better incorporate his curveball and changeup into his arsenal this season. The result: a 3.96 ERA over a team-high 175 innings. More importantly, he avoided the injured list and made 32 starts.

"I just think that the mental growth we've seen of just understanding who he is, understanding who he can be going forward," Blake said. "And then just seeing how the league's adjusting to him, I think he's done a really nice job of just continuing to evolve."

He'll get the ball in Game 2 at Yankee Stadium.