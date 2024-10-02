The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Fernando Valenzuela, a franchise icon since taking the baseball world by storm with his legendary 1981 rookie season, has stepped away from his role as a Spanish-language radio broadcaster for the remainder of the postseason "to focus on his health."

The club added Valenzuela "aims to return for the 2025 season."

The Dodgers will play either San Diego or Atlanta in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Saturday night.