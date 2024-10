Alex Verdugo sends a ball into the opposite field and drives home a hustling Jazz Chisholm Jr. to boost the Yankees in front of the Royals. (0:44)

NEW YORK -- Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes was to play catch Sunday for the first time since going on the injured list with a flexor strain in his pitching elbow.

New York manager Aaron Boone said Cortes was to throw during the team's workout ahead of Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Kansas City Royals.

Cortes, 29, has not pitched since Sept. 18, and it is unclear whether he will return to the mound this year.

Cortes is 9-10 with a 3.77 ERA.