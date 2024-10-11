        <
          Start time of ALDS Game 5 between Tigers and Guardians moved up

          David Fry's go-ahead pinch-hit HR helps Guardians force Game 5 (0:24)

          David Fry delivers for the Guardians with a go-ahead pinch-hit home run to force a Game 5 between the Guardians and Tigers. (0:24)

          • Associated Press
          Oct 11, 2024, 06:02 PM

          CLEVELAND -- Citing a chance of inclement weather, Major League Baseball moved the start time of Saturday's decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between Detroit and Cleveland from 8:08 p.m. ET to 1:08 p.m. ET.

          The change was announced Friday as the Tigers were going through a workout at Progressive Field.

          Cleveland evened the back-and-forth series by rallying to win Game 4 on Thursday night. Pinch-hitter David Fry's two-run homer in the seventh inning helped the AL Central champions avoid elimination.

          While the seven-hour switch could be inconvenient to some, it will allow Ohio State and Guardians fans to avoid having to switch between the baseball broadcast and the No. 2-ranked Buckeyes' game at No. 3 Oregon, which starts at 7:30 p.m. ET

          The visiting Tigers will send Tarik Skubal to the mound, while the Guardians counter with Matthew Boyd in the decisive affair.