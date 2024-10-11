David Fry delivers for the Guardians with a go-ahead pinch-hit home run to force a Game 5 between the Guardians and Tigers. (0:24)

Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- Citing a chance of inclement weather, Major League Baseball moved the start time of Saturday's decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between Detroit and Cleveland from 8:08 p.m. ET to 1:08 p.m. ET.

The change was announced Friday as the Tigers were going through a workout at Progressive Field.

Cleveland evened the back-and-forth series by rallying to win Game 4 on Thursday night. Pinch-hitter David Fry's two-run homer in the seventh inning helped the AL Central champions avoid elimination.

While the seven-hour switch could be inconvenient to some, it will allow Ohio State and Guardians fans to avoid having to switch between the baseball broadcast and the No. 2-ranked Buckeyes' game at No. 3 Oregon, which starts at 7:30 p.m. ET

The visiting Tigers will send Tarik Skubal to the mound, while the Guardians counter with Matthew Boyd in the decisive affair.