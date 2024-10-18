Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- The Guardians will turn to right-hander Tanner Bibee on three days' rest as they look to avoid playoff elimination in Saturday's ALCS showdown with the New York Yankees.

Bibee, 25, started Game 2 but lasted just 1⅓ innings in a 6-3 loss that gave New York a 2-0 lead in the series. Bibee allowed five hits and three runs, two earned, while throwing just 39 pitches.

"He's been our best pitcher all year," Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said. "I can't wait to get him back out there. He feels good. He feels ready."

Bibee went 12-8 with a 3.47 ERA during the regular season, his second in the majors. He started two games during Cleveland's ALDS win over Detroit, allowing two runs over 8⅔ innings without earning a decision.

Saturday's Game 5 will mark his first appearance in the big leagues on three days' rest.

"It's not like I went out there and threw 100 pitches and about to go out there and do it again," Bibee said. "I threw 39 pitches. I feel good. I'm ready to go."

Bibee will face New York's Game 1 starter, left-hander Carlos Rodon. Rodon held the Guardians to one run over six innings, striking out nine, while earning the win at Yankee Stadium.

Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images

He's enjoyed a lot of success during his career at Progressive Field, going 6-4 with a 3.08 ERA over 13 appearances.

"I don't know [why]," Rodon said. "It's just one of those things where sometimes as players, you show up to certain places and you pitch well."

The Yankees lead the series 3-1 after their 8-6 victory in Game 4 on Friday night.