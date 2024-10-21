Stephen A. Smith is excited to see his Yankees return to the World Series for the first time since 2009 and picks them to take down the Dodgers. (1:19)

NEW YORK -- When Nestor Cortes was placed on the injured list on Sept. 25, the New York Yankees weren't optimistic about his chances of pitching again in 2024. Elbow flexor strains often lead to significant elbow injuries. Even if this one did not, the Yankees would have to make a deep postseason run for his return to even be a consideration. Chances were slim.

But the Yankees have made that deep postseason run. And now Cortes will likely be on the Yankees' roster for Game 1 of the World Series on Friday -- exactly one month after he was put on the injured list.

"I think there's a good chance of it," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said in a call with reporters Monday.

Cortes' availability is predicated on him emerging healthy from a live bullpen session Tuesday. The left-hander threw a 20-pitch live bullpen session Saturday in Cleveland before Game 5 of the American League Championship Series. The Yankees beat the Guardians that night to win their first AL pennant since 2009 -- and give Cortes an opportunity to contribute.

Cortes, 29, posted a 3.77 ERA in 31 games during the regular season. Of those appearances, 30 were starts. He finished second on the club with 174⅓ innings pitched. But if he returns for the World Series it'll be as a reliever, which would've been his role for the postseason before the injury regardless since teams only need four starters for seven-game playoff series and the Yankees had decided to go with Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil in their rotation.

Still, his return would be a significant development for New York. Cortes would give the Yankees another reliable left-hander after Tim Hill pitched in all five ALCS games. He could also potentially give the Yankees some length out of the bullpen, though Cortes' workload could be limited coming off the injury. Cortes tossed 4⅓ hitless innings in his only relief appearance this year against the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 7. He then gave up one run in 11 innings over two starts before landing on the injured list.