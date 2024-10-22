Open Extended Reactions

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers have made a change at hitting coach, with Al LeBoeuf and Eric Theisen coming up from their Triple-A affiliate to take over for Connor Dawson and Ozzie Timmons.

Matt Arnold, Brewers president of baseball operations, announced the moves Monday.

LeBoeuf will have the title of lead hitting coach, and Theisen will be on Milwaukee's staff as hitting coach. They worked together this year as the hitting coaches for Triple-A Nashville.

Dawson and Timmons had been Milwaukee's co-hitting coaches for the past three seasons. Arnold said Dawson would remain on the Brewers' coaching staff next season as a hitting coach, but Timmons wouldn't be back.

LeBoeuf, 64, has been a Triple-A hitting coach the past six years. He had been at Nashville since 2021. He joined the Brewers organization in 2010 after previously coaching in the farm systems of the Philadelphia Phillies (1989-2000), New York Mets (2001-05), Kansas City Royals (2006) and Toronto Blue Jays (2007-09).

"In his 15 seasons in the organization, Al has played a key role in the development of many of the young hitters you see on the major league team today," Arnold said in a statement. "His familiarity and relationships with all these players will be a great resource for us. Al has had a long journey to get here and we are very excited for him."

Theisen, 39, has spent the past four seasons in the Brewers organization. He joined the Brewers as a hitting coach with Single-A Carolina in 2021.

"Al and Eric have worked alongside each other as hitting coaches in the farm system, and we look forward to them joining Connor at the major league level," Arnold said. "At the same time, we want to thank Ozzie for all his contributions on the field and as a person over the last three seasons. We wish him all the best."

The Brewers ranked sixth in the majors in runs scored (777), eighth in batting average (.248), fourth in on-base percentage (.326), 13th in slugging percentage (.403) and 10th in OPS (.729) while winning their second straight NL Central title this season under first-year manager Pat Murphy.