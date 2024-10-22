Open Extended Reactions

New York Mets right-hander Paul Blackburn underwent a procedure to repair a cerebrospinal fluid leak earlier this month and will be sidelined at least four to five months, the team announced Tuesday.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Wouter Schievink on Oct. 11 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Blackburn, 30, landed on the 15-day injured list with a bruised hand on Aug. 25. The Mets shut him down in mid-September after the leak was discovered. At the time, the team said it didn't believe it to be a long-term problem.

The Mets acquired Blackburn from the Oakland A's at the trade deadline. He posted a 4-2 record with a 4.41 ERA in nine starts this season with Oakland before going 1-2 with a 5.18 ERA in five starts with New York.

Blackburn is 22-28 with a 4.85 ERA in 86 career games (82 starts) for the A's and Mets.